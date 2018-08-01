New York Mets

Mets Merized
David-wright-9

3 Up, 3 Down: DeGrom Improves Cy Young Case, Wright Returning?

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 6m

3 UP1. cyGromAt this point, who cares about the wins? Watching Jacob deGrom pitch is just a joy.In the suspended game, he ramped it up to 100 MPH. He made great defensive plays. He left Da

Tweets