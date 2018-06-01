New York Mets
Blevins, Flores Clear Revocable Waivers
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 27m
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, New York Mets lefty reliever Jerry Blevins and infielder Wilmer Flores have cleared revocable waivers.The Mets can now trade Blevins or Flores to an
