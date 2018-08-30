New York Mets

Wright to rejoin Mets to continue rehab

After playing two games with Triple-A Las Vegas, David Wright will join the Mets in San Francisco to continue his rehab under the watch of the training staff and will remain on the disabled list, the club tweeted on Thursday. Wright went 1-for-9 with...

