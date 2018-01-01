New York Mets

Report: Mets looking to trade Wilmer Flores, Jerry Blevins

by: Steve DelVecchio Larry Brown Sports 6m

The New York Mets are already looking forward to the offseason so they can begin rebuilding their roster, and they may be hoping they can unload some more players before the Aug. 31 waiver trade deadline. The Mets recently placed reliever Jerry Blevins...

