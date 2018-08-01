New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Wright Joining Mets in San Francisco, Remaining on DL For Now
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 1m
The New York Mets announced on Thursday that third baseman David Wright is going to join the team in San Francisco to continue his rehab under supervision of the training staff.They also annou
Tweets
-
RT @RforRad: @ChrisCarlin @MaggieGray @CMBWFAN I am weirdly looking forward to this! Get it done Maggie!!! Word of advice, don't… https://t.co/yGvMvoWwR6TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @NYsportsfan1960: @ChrisCarlin @MaggieGray @CMBWFAN Cut it in 4 slices. Too hard to eat 8TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @BreannaMorello: We call those Sunday’s over here!!!! https://t.co/fHhsc9qat5TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @JoshX1993: God speed @MaggieGray. @WFAN660 #Pizzawoman???????? https://t.co/KnBJCMqqtxTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @goldengirrllx: Equal pay is cool and all but THIS is the hill I will die on. I’m sick of dudes doubting chicks’ eating abilities.… https://t.co/Ora3hbFmq6TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @eastcoast_jesse: We acting like eating a large pizza in 2 hours is an accomplishment ? This is a requirement to even date me..... https://t.co/mUSLRyGi90TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets