New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Rosario's breakout may just be getting started

by: N/A MLB: Mets 59s

Nearly three months ago, we ran a piece titled "2018's Most Improved Hitters." It wasn't just based on early-season stat lines; it was looking at under-the-hood factors like improved hard-hit rate or decreased strikeouts. Most of the names made plenty of.

Tweets