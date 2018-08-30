New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10630776

New York Mets Will Not Activate David Wright From Disabled List Right Now

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1m

The rehab clock is up, but it does not appear as if David Wright will be activated from the 60 day disabled list any time soon. The New York Mets announced on their Twitter account this morning tha…

Tweets