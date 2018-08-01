New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Gimenez, Alonso Among Mets’ Contingent Playing in Arizona Fall League
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 1m
The Arizona Fall League announced it's rosters this afternoon for the 2018 season and the New York Mets' contingency of players will suit up for the Scottsdale Scorpions.Mets top prospect Andr
Tweets
-
Icymi: Eloy’s agents upset he’s still in minors, might consider grievance at an appropriate time (and to be clear,… https://t.co/gifqrfkPgaBeat Writer / Columnist
-
USTA reportedly looking into chair umpire's conduct after giving Nick Kyrgios a pep talk #USOpen https://t.co/InNc6h3gL6Blogger / Podcaster
-
I guess I get why you talk about it with Wright but no one has cared about a major leaguer’s rehab numbers in the history of baseball.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Judge was out running the bases but still not swinging, as far as we can see. So now it's a countdown to who comes… https://t.co/ro4AX3h9QrBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @BSmile: Ted Williams was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1966. During his speech he made a strong appeal for the… https://t.co/yWKNFGLk5wBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MetsDaddy2013: I could understand the Mets hesitations with Wright playing if they reinvested the insurance proceeds, but they hav… https://t.co/qyK6UwbX8MBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets