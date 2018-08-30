New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Andres Gimenez, Peter Alonso will play in Arizona Fall League | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com August 30, 2018 3:24 PM Newsday 3m

For shortstop Andres Gimenez and first baseman Peter Alonso, the Mets’ top prospects, their season won’t end when the minor-league one does Monday. Both will head to the Arizona Fall League come Octob

Tweets