New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
While David Wright joins Mets, he is not expected to be activated during road trip
by: Matt Ehalt, North Jersey Record — North Jersey 18s
David Wright's rehab assignment has ended and he has joined the Mets in San Francisco
Tweets
-
Really excited to announce the @FDNYFoundation as one of our Awareness Partners for our #StrikesWithSteven #TRU32 b… https://t.co/GDEpvZ6PZ9Player
-
He is too "embarrassed" for Ohio State to stay https://t.co/O4OkEqtVBsBlogger / Podcaster
-
His GB% is also down 8% over the current hot stretch and soft hit% down 4%.Only 4 hitters have dropped their strikeout rate more than Amed Rosario this year. He's hitting .329/.360/.482 over… https://t.co/L7c21s5efwBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Sharklady57: @Metstradamus @DickYoungsGhost The only reasons they haven't pushed him to retire are: (1) they have to pay him an… https://t.co/aY9GJd6GClBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @el_belson: Colin Kaepernick Wins a Ruling to Continue His Collusion Case Against the N.F.L. https://t.co/gw86Ax951r @nytsports… https://t.co/agQ7RmOHnoBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Here's @PaulHembo with some numbers on the great Ted Williams. https://t.co/wXZhiAwAzhBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets