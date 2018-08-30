New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

AFL-bound prospect Alonso eager to prove

by: N/A MLB: Mets 1m

SAN FRANCISCO -- Peter Alonso's disappointment at not receiving a September callup with the Mets has been tempered in part by his desire, in his words, to "go to the Fall League and tear it up." The Arizona Fall League on Thursday announced that Alonso,..

Tweets