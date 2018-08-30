New York Mets
AFL-bound prospect Alonso eager to prove
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 1m
SAN FRANCISCO -- Peter Alonso's disappointment at not receiving a September callup with the Mets has been tempered in part by his desire, in his words, to "go to the Fall League and tear it up." The Arizona Fall League on Thursday announced that Alonso,..
