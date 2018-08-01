New York Mets

Mets Minors
Maxresdefault-e1535664127406

Scouting the Draft: Christian Tripp, RHP

by: Kirk Robinson Mets Minors 5m

Round 13, Pick 380 – Christian Tripp, RHPHt: 6’ 7″ Wt: 220 DOB: 3/13/1997 (21)School: University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NMStats (College)2018 – 2-3, 2.33 ERA, 21 G,

Tweets