8/31/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1m
The New York Mets (59-74) snapped a three game losing streak Wednesday afternoon when they defeated the Chicago Cubs 10-3. With the playoffs well out of reach, the Mets’ goal for the rest of …
