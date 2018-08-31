New York Mets
Brooklyn Cyclones Scouting Notes, August 29
by: Tyler Oringer — Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 7m
BP Mets prospect writersAlex Rosenand Tyler Oringerwere in Brooklyn on Wednesday for a one-game look at some of the New York Metsnewest signees.
