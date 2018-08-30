New York Mets

Daily News
Ny-sports-madden-degrom-cy-young-20180830

Madden: When deciding the NL Cy Young may the winner take all... or not - NY Daily News

by: Bill Madden NY Daily News 2m

Last week, we were able to get at least a little clarity in the extremely contested National League Cy Young race when two of the three leading candidates, Aaron Nola of the Phillies and the Nationals’ Mad Max Scherzer faced off twice in successive...

Tweets