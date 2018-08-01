New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
McCutchen Headed to Yankees for Prospects
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 5m
After clearing revocable waivers, the San Francisco Giants have a deal in place that will send outfielder Andrew McCutchen to the New York Yankees according to Buster Olney of ESPN.After spen
Tweets
-
.@asros213 and @tyleroringer went to Brooklyn to see some kids https://t.co/mI1caJF7UlBlogger / Podcaster
-
ESNY City Stream for 08/31/2018 - https://t.co/Wfd52nPEZJBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Gcam92: Mike Nickeas, Jorge Toca, Andrew Brown, Scott Strickland, Rey Sanchez https://t.co/paanFuHLekBlogger / Podcaster
-
According to Fangraphs Jacob deGrom’s 2018 season has been worth 7.3 WAR so far. Their WAR-$ formula equates that… https://t.co/tRyvgl3YxLMinors
-
New Post: Zamora Sliding His Way To Success https://t.co/uIy9x2KonL #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Nash is growing up. https://t.co/ArSvEvkFUiBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets