Gimenez among top prospects to watch in AFL
by: N/A — MLB: Mets
There's no better setting for evaluating prospects than the Arizona Fall League. Entering its 27th year, the AFL features six teams that are composed of players from all 30 Major League organizations. It offers the unique opportunity to gauge young...
