New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets “Skeptical” They’ll Trade Blevins or Mesoraco
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 38s
As per Mike Puma of the New York Post, the New York Mets are "skeptical" that they will trade reliever Jerry Blevins or catcher Devin Mesoraco before today's waiver deadline.Both players are f
Tweets
-
Top 10 in MLB history for K/BB (minimum 800 innings) Chris Sale 5.27 Corey Kluber 5.12 Josh Tomlin 4.56 Stephen St… https://t.co/W9YAkpQiSMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Just passed Candlestick Park. It's not looking so good. In fact, it's not there.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JonHeyman: I might be alone on this, but here’s why I think Ohtani should win the RoY award https://t.co/f0zz2Vyv9jBlogger / Podcaster
-
A's continuing their mission to acquire all the relievers.#Athletics acquire Cody Gearrin from #Rangers, source tells The Athletic.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Smatz88: Really excited to announce the @FDNYFoundation as one of our Awareness Partners for our #StrikesWithSteven #TRU32 b… https://t.co/GDEpvZ6PZ9Blogger / Podcaster
-
On the Shea Anything podcast, @DougWilliamsSNY and @adamgfisher discuss the reason why the Mets are not looking to… https://t.co/kwMEWirVyyTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets