New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2014-03-21-at-7.45.51-am

Link -> A Radical Pitch to Save Baseball – WSJ

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

A rainy day with nothing going on seems like a good time to share this one. I actually LOVE this idea.  Yes it’s radical but you idiots destroyed baseball when you looked the other way in 1998 so I no longer care about trying to keep the record book...

Tweets