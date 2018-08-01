New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_11151934_154511658_lowres

Nationals Trade Gio Gonzalez to Brewers

by: Jack Hendon Mets Merized Online 5m

 Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is reporting that the Milwaukee Brewers have acquired starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez from the Washington Nationals.Gonzalez, 32, has been a fixture in t

Tweets