Wright rejoins Mets, hopes to play in September

by: Coley Harvey ESPN New York: Mets Blog 4m

David Wright rejoined the Mets on Friday, though he remains on the disabled list, and said he met with team officials to discuss what he needs to prove physically in order to get back in a major league game for the first time since 2016.

