Suarez outduels Wheeler as Giants defeat punchless Mets 7-0

by: @usatoday USA Today

A pair of Giants making their major league debuts drove in the game's first two runs, and rookie left-hander Andrew Suarez outdueled Zack Wheeler as San Francisco beat the New York Mets 7-0

