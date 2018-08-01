New York Mets

Mets Merized
Steven-matz-1-560x387

Morning Briefing: Matz Looks to Even Series

by: Matt Mancuso Mets Merized Online 3m

Good Morning, Mets fans!A pair of southpaws will toe the rubber later this afternoon in the Bay Area. Steven Matz (5-11, 4.36 ERA) will face off against veteran lefty Derek Holland (7-8, 3.6

Tweets