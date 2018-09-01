New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Minors Recap: Alonso Has Monster Game, Cecchini Returns

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 38s

Las Vegas (69-68) 11, Sacramento (54-83) 2   Box ScoreJack Reinheimer SS: 2-4, 2 K, .258/.327/.371Peter Alonso 1B: 4-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI, K, .257/.355/.580Dominic Smith LF: 1-5, RBI, K

