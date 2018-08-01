New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_11063977_154511658_lowres-560x377

Wheeler Goes Seven Strong; Despite Loss, Continues to Shine

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 4m

Coming into Friday night's matchup against the San Francisco Giants, New York Mets right-hander Zack Wheeler had a 0.92 earned-run average over his previous six starts (39 innings), with a .201/.2

Tweets