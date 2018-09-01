New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Alonso Has Monster Night For Vegas, Clubs Two Dingers
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 2m
After being informed he would not receive a big league promotion in 2018, Mets' first base prospect Peter Alonso responded with a monster night for Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.The 23-year-old
Tweets
-
RT @MrBrianKenny: The “WAR what is it good for” folks ain’t gonna like this: @vincegennaro says JD Martinez isn’t a Top 5 #MVP candid… https://t.co/52Z9TRg4vpBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ClintScoles: Heard from someone outside the organization that Scott Sharp may be getting serious consideration for the Mets GM job.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Have also recently heard the same as these two about Scott Sharp, the Royals' assistant GM, a former scout and mino…Scott Sharp’s name is generating some buzz in the industry as a #Mets GM candidate. Hearing the same thing from mul… https://t.co/F08x6IrVyEBeat Writer / Columnist
-
2018 NL Starting Pitching fWAR Leaders: 1. Jacob deGrom (7.3) 2. Max Scherzer (5.8) 3. Aaron Nola (5.7) 4. Patrick… https://t.co/JDNjXixrzLBlogger / Podcaster
-
Great first weekend of #SECNation! @LauraMRutledge @mspears96 @finebaumPlayer
-
Rookie reliever Eric Hanhold, who joined the Mets today as a September call-up, discusses his journey to the big le… https://t.co/cmbDaVrzxpBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets