New York Mets

Fox Sports
1730d3dcdccb410c8a990f3e2d8012ec.vresize.1200.630.high.71

Matz K's 11, as Mets top Giants, 2-1 in 11

by: AP Fox Sports 3m

Steven Matz struck out a career-high 11 batters and the New York Mets went on to beat the San Francisco Giants 2-1 in 11 innings

Tweets