New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Matz K's 11, as Mets top Giants, 2-1 in 11
by: AP — Fox Sports 3m
Steven Matz struck out a career-high 11 batters and the New York Mets went on to beat the San Francisco Giants 2-1 in 11 innings
Tweets
-
Brandon Nimmo's game-ending diving catch for the Mets in the 11th inning today: ???? (Or, in Nimmocast, ????) He h… https://t.co/WBms490lVPBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets slip past Giants in extra innings, 2-1 https://t.co/HWsB1nk5wdBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Jacob_Resnick: Eric Hanhold, whose contract the #Mets selected today from Las Vegas, will wear #70. Wilfredo Tovar (2013-14) is th… https://t.co/xY4GDwL9YxBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @betsyhelfand: After being denied call up, Peter Alonso’s big night leads 51s past Sacramento. “It fires me up just to keep on wor… https://t.co/MQaCCy52TxBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PeterAlonso20: Super honored for the award! It’s been an awesome season. 3 more to go!!!! #finishstrong https://t.co/MhMNT35Y8iBlogger / Podcaster
-
Striking out a career-high 11 today, Steven Matz breaks down what's gone right for him his last two starts:Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets