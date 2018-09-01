New York Mets

USA Today
Matz K's 11, as Mets top Giants, 2-1 in 11

USA Today

Steven Matz struck out a career-high 11 batters and the New York Mets went on to beat the San Francisco Giants 2-1 in 11 innings

