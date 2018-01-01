New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Mets slip past Giants in extra innings, 2-1

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

Steven Matz struck out 11 batters in seven innings and Todd Frazier drove in the go-ahead run in the 11th inning to lead the Mets to a 2-1 win over the Giants on Saturday afternoon.

Tweets