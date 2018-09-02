New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-08-19-at-6.57.37-pm

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Lazy Sunday, free Wright from #Insurancegate

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

SLACKISH REACTION:  A nice enough game because it was fast.  I bailed after  9 innings because MLB should eliminate extra innings.  Enough is enough after a while.  Other than that kind of a non-compelling game.  The 60-75 Mets are 15 games back and I...

Tweets