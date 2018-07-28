New York Mets

Mets Merized
T.J. Rivera Will Miss The Entire 2018 Season

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 4m

Anthony Dicomo of MLB.com reports that T.J. Rivera will not return to the team this season after getting Tommy John Surgery last year.The team expected Rivera to return by the middle of the se

