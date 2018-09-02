New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Noah Syndergaard throws first complete game as Mets top Giants | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated September 2, 2018 6:43 PM Newsday 2m

He allowed only two hits and stuck out 11 out 11 as the Mets took two out of three in San Francisco.

Tweets