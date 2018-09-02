New York Mets

USA Today
80594fc6fbf24b52a3375e1c1ea9012a

Syndergaard pitches 2-hitter for 1st CG, Mets top Giants 4-1

by: @usatoday USA Today 4m

Noah Syndergaard pitched a two-hitter for his first career complete game, striking out 11 as the New York Mets beat the San Francisco Giants 4-1

Tweets