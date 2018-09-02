New York Mets
Sterling or Scully: Gary Cohen Trackwalls a Michael Conforto HR
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 7s
While not the worst case of Trackwalling, I wish Gare would stop doing it. Originally I thought this ball was 20 rows deep, but I think it hit the second row and bounced. Catch better San Franciscans. CONFORTO HOME RUN puts the Mets up 2-0! Stream Live:
