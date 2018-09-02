New York Mets

Sterling or Scully: Gary Cohen Trackwalls a Michael Conforto HR

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7s

While not the worst case of Trackwalling, I wish Gare would stop doing it.  Originally I thought this ball was 20 rows deep, but I think it hit the second row and bounced.  Catch better San Franciscans. CONFORTO HOME RUN puts the Mets up 2-0! Stream Live:

