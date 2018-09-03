New York Mets

BP Mets
Usatsi_11181011

Stat Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers, September 3-5

by: Zane Moran Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 2m

The Dodgers enter into their final 2018 series against the Mets sitting atop the NL West standings after winning eight of their last 10. The Mets have 139 home runs.

Tweets