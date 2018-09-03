New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2016-07-12-at-7.50.13-pm

Mets Police Morning Laziness: SNY is ruining Gelbs again

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 19m

SLACKISH REACTION:  Great to see my #1 follower Thor pitch like the Thor of our dreams…and in a tidy 2:23.  Baseball as it Oughtta Be, except it needs David Wright. Speaking of stud pitchers…you know what day it is bitches? Yeah, TDK returns yet again!  A

Tweets