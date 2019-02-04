New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_11180221_154511658_lowres

Syndergaard Goes the Distance in Best Start of Season

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 23s

Noah Syndergaard was quite critical of himself after he lasted just six innings and allowed four runs on nine hits in his last start, a 7-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs.However, Mets manager Micke

Tweets