New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_11180549-1-560x477

3 Up, 3 Down: Pitching Carries Mets to Series Win Over Giants

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 2m

3 UP1. Dominant Starting PitchingIn the three game series, Mets starters combined to pitch 23 innings, allowing three earned runs while walking just two and striking out 31 Giants. What make

Tweets