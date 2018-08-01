New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jeff-mcneil-5-560x361

Jeff McNeil Puts Abilities on Display with Stellar First Month

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 5m

Mets rookie second baseman Jeff McNeil made his Major League debut on July 24. He appeared as a pinch-hitter, and in his first at-bat he recorded his first hit with a single. Since then, McNeil ha

Tweets