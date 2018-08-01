New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jeff McNeil Puts Abilities on Display with Stellar First Month
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 5m
Mets rookie second baseman Jeff McNeil made his Major League debut on July 24. He appeared as a pinch-hitter, and in his first at-bat he recorded his first hit with a single. Since then, McNeil ha
Tweets
-
Cone gets us on the board with a 2 RBI single as Toffey and Urena score! We take a 2-0 lead in the 2nd. That’ll… https://t.co/DRUrLnZld5Minors
-
Thank you @LasVegas51s, Cosmo, @betsyhelfand and all the rest on behalf of all Mets fans. Best of luck with your ne…Before we say goodbye... we all deserve the chance... to run those bases... and touch home plate... one. last. time. https://t.co/WcXO2JdJO3Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets Call Up Dom Smith, Drew Gagnon, and Jack Reinheimer https://t.co/KUDNRSbqdG #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets fans: Are you confident in this rotation getting the job done next season?We know you've heard this one before, #Mets fans, but perhaps there's hope for this starting rotation after all.… https://t.co/ccIVxj05WWNewspaper / Magazine
-
When the minor league season is about to end, but list season is about to begin.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Amed Rosario and Michael Conforto are the Mets’ hottest hitters this week, a good sign for the future. However, the… https://t.co/P6rOxEsVdRBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets