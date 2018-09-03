New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-09-03-at-4.43.20-pm

Hat Club has the Jurassic Ponies caps

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 9s

These showed up on Hat Club earlier today!  It’s a good thing I run ads on the blog and have “jersey money” to whistle away on such impulse purchases. Matt Harvey pitched on Labor Day! How did he do? You'll look.... Related

Tweets