Las Vegas 51s, dead at 36.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

The Las Vegas 51s died earlier today but at least went out swinging with a walkout win thanks to a Home Run by Peter Alonso! The 51s will be rebranded next season as the Jungle Frisbees or Couch Trees or Coffee Straws or Sunscreen Bandits or whatever...

