New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Future uncertain, Reyes enjoying time with Mets

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2m

LOS ANGELES -- Jose Reyes leaned forward in his chair in the visitor's clubhouse at Dodger Stadium, shaking his head as he acknowledged a truth he'd rather not admit. "I know I'm not going to be here next year," Reyes said Monday. "So, for me, it's...

Tweets