New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jay Bruce will seek out Mets legend for help at first base
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 3m
Jay Bruce told The Post he intends to seek out Keith Hernandez on the next homestand as part of his ongoing education at first base. Bruce has sought advice recently from Anthony Rizzo, Brandon Belt
Tweets
-
Mets Video Recap from Monday's win over the Dodgers https://t.co/b9J7Znaz9cBlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/GTfbIfpfmn @You_Found_Nimmo gets his Hollwood closeup and nails it! #LGMTV / Radio Personality
-
JaCoB dEgRoM cAn't wIn tHe cY yOuNg bEcAuSe hE OnLy hAs 8 wInSBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jacob deGrom added another layer to his Cy Young candidacy on Monday night https://t.co/c5RRqOZkeVNewspaper / Magazine
-
I’ve found a few who agree, but not many ... https://t.co/f0zz2Vyv9jBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Late homer gives Mets win after Jacob deGrom dominates again https://t.co/ZtTphp9LJD via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets