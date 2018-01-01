New York Mets

Mets snap 12-game losing streak to Dodgers on Nimmo's pinch-hit homer

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog

Brandon Nimmo's pinch-hit three-run homer in the ninth snapped a 1-1 tie and lifted the Mets to their first win over the Dodgers in 13 games, 4-1, on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.

