Mets snap 12-game losing streak to Dodgers on Nimmo's pinch-hit homer
Brandon Nimmo's pinch-hit three-run homer in the ninth snapped a 1-1 tie and lifted the Mets to their first win over the Dodgers in 13 games, 4-1, on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.
JaCoB dEgRoM cAn't wIn tHe cY yOuNg bEcAuSe hE OnLy hAs 8 wInS
Jacob deGrom added another layer to his Cy Young candidacy on Monday night
I've found a few who agree, but not many ...
Late homer gives Mets win after Jacob deGrom dominates again
Official Team Account
I then reminded Wright the last win against LA was the last game he played: "Oh, yeah, I hit a home run."
