New York Mets

Mets Merized
Brandon-nimmo-560x373

NIMMBOMB! Brandon Blasts Mets to Late Victory

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 4m

Mets' ace and Cy Young hopeful Jacob deGrom started off Monday night's game in Los Angeles rough, allowing a home run to Justin Turner in the first inning.However, deGrom, like he has done so

Tweets