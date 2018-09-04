New York Mets

The Mets Police
2013-all-star-game-david-wright-metspolice.com080656

The Mets don’t understand the product they should be selling

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Imagine you go to see Van Halen but Gary Cherone is singing.  It’s kinda cool but not what you really want. Imagine you go to see Star Wars but Darth Vader isn’t there and it’s a bunch of conversations about trade routes.  It’s kinda cool but not what...

Tweets