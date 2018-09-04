New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

30 prospects who went off -- 1 for each team

by: N/A MLB: Mets 4m

Playing in the Minor Leagues is about development, first and foremost. But that doesn't mean a prospect can't put up huge numbers along the way, right? Across all 30 organizations, scores of prospects had very successful 2018 campaigns. MLB Pipeline will.

Tweets