New York Mets

North Jersey
03f6fd2d91294d5e813ed732f56d5d3d

Nimmo's pinch-hit HR rallies Mets past LAD; deGrom gets ND

by: AP North Jersey 4m

Pinch-hitter Brandon Nimmo slugged a go-ahead, three-run homer in the ninth inning, rallying the New York Mets past the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 in Jacob deGrom's latest stellar no-decision

Tweets