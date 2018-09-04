New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Craig Counsell’s response to the Cubs-Brewers rivalry talk was perfect
by: Bill Baer — NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 9m
Brewers manager Craig Counsell had a terrific response to recent talk of a rivalry between the Brewers and Cubs.
Tweets
-
The PlawDad ?Official Team Account
-
These Ryder Cup picks were anticlimactic https://t.co/76cFIkeyTEBlogger / Podcaster
-
Good luck to the mets tonight. 10pm rule. LGM.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYPost_Mets: Thursday is the one-year anniversary of Michael Conforto's shoulder surgery. He is still trying to get back all the… https://t.co/j7go8xCWMABeat Writer / Columnist
-
Take a second to read WHY Steven Matz was named Mets nominee for 2018 Roberto Clemente Award https://t.co/3AT1eGT5ogBlogger / Podcaster
-
There are some great baseball numbers people on this site. This man is one of them.The #Dodgers are currently on a streak of scoring 3 or less runs in 6 straight. Last time that happened was late Ap… https://t.co/RzIsWFsCXmTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets