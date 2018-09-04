New York Mets

The Mets Police
18tbb1_1145_fr

Take a second to read WHY Steven Matz was named Mets nominee for 2018 Roberto Clemente Award

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 33s

It can be easy to gloss over these kinds of press releases, but I am glad I read through it. I had zero idea that Matz did and does all this stuff. I am glad to be able to share it with you. STEVEN MATZ NAMED NEW YORK METS’ NOMINEE FOR THE 2018 ROBERTO...

Tweets